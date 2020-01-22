Dover police are investigating the Jan. 22 gunfire.

A suspect knocked on a door in the 100 block of Alonzo Drive and then fired several rounds at the house Jan. 22 at 12:11 a.m., police said.

The suspect drove away in a dark-colored four-door sedan. No one was injured, but the home was damaged. Dover police are investigating.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.