Tickets are on sale for the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus winter concert, “Legends,” set for 7 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Led by music and artistic director Doug Yetter, the 95-member chorus will salute ABBA, Queen, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Cher, Aretha Franklin and others.

The show will be co-hosted by audience favorites Liane Hansen and Donna DeKuyper, and the chorus will be accompanied by the David Zipse band. There will be an ASL interpreter for all performances.

Tickets are $25, available at camprehoboth.com/events.

For more, visit camprehoboth.com or call 227-5620.