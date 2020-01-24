Delaware families are raising awareness about all types of K-12 education as they join in the 10th annual National School Choice Week celebration, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 154 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Delaware will be Delaware Charter Schools Network's IDEA Awards on Jan. 31 at the Executive Banquet Center, 205 Executive Drive, Newark.

For a preview of events planned in Delaware, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/delaware.

The cities of Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Delaware, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We hope that National School Choice Week is an opportunity for Delaware parents, regardless of location or income, to explore their school options and aim for the best education for their child," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

“Celebrating the innovation and diversity of our charter schools highlights the importance of being able to choose the right school for each child,” said NSCW participant Kendall Massett, executive director of Delaware Charter Schools Network. “No school is right for every child, and the diversity of charter schools and their missions provides different environments for students to thrive.”

For more, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/delaware.