Beebe Healthcare will host its annual Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel & Conference Center, 1 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

The fair, with offerings for the whole family, will feature interactive experiences for all ages, including crafts for kids; budget-friendly, healthy cooking demonstrations; blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and bone density screenings; ;earn to reverse an opioid overdose with Narcan; and private medication consolidation sessions.

“In planning this year’s health fair, we wanted to focus on creating an interactive event that addressed current public health issues and offered something for everyone, from young families to retirees,” said Reba Tappan, community health outreach coordinator.

Light refreshments will be provided, along with a raffle for a two-night stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton. There will also be a private room available for nursing/pumping mothers.

The event is free and registration is not required.

For more, call 645-3337.