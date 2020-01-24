Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse recognized long-time Delaware State University Department Chair Dr. Richard Barczewski with the Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service to Delaware Agriculture.

With 35 years of service, Barczewski was recognized for developing Delaware’s agricultural industry though educating generations of agriculturalists, promoting animal agriculture and service to agricultural organizations, including 4-H and FFA.

As a long-time attendee of the Delaware Agricultural Industry Dinner and an active member of the Delaware Council of Farm Organizations, Barczewski is known for his mentorship to farmers, students and a resource to those in government and industry.

“The love for agriculture that my father instilled in me basically led me to the choice of my career,” said Barczewski. “I couldn’t have asked for a better career, a better job, and a better group of people to work with.”

Barczewski began his career as the state livestock extension specialist with the University of Delaware. After ten years, he accepted a position with Delaware State University as a faculty member, and shortly after was named chair of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. After 25 years, Barczewski retired from his post at the university on Jan. 1, 2020.

“Land grant institutions play an important role in agriculture — from educating future agriculturalists, to conducting research that will make great strides in helping us feed the world’s growing population to transferring that knowledge through hands-on outreach to our farmers, citizens throughout the state of Delaware, and inspiring young people through 4-H,” said Scuse.

Scuse noted that Barczewski lived the land-grant mission here in Delaware, impacting hundreds, if not thousands of people. Barczewski was influential in housing the Delaware FFA Executive Secretary at DSU; he brought back a teaching degree in Agriscience Education; he increased student enrollment; and acquired the Smyrna Outreach and Research Center to increase research and hands-on learning for faculty and students He never stopped conducting outreach to farmers and was a regular columnist in the Delmarva Farmer.

More than 400 people attended the 49th Delaware Agricultural Industry Dinner, including farmers, business leaders and elected officials. It is sponsored by the Delaware Council of Farm Organizations.