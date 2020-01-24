20-year-old Isaias Chavez-Chilel, of Bridgeville, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man after a car crash in which one person was seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, when Troopers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Millsboro Highway, south of Collins Road, in Millsboro. Troopers found a maroon Ford Fusion occupied by 20-year-old Isaias Chavez-Chilel and a white Hyundai Santa Fe occupied by a 24-year-old female. Their investigation determined that Chavez-Chilel failed to maintain his lane while traveling southbound on Millsboro Highway and struck the Santa Fe, which was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway, head-on. The operator of the Santa Fe was transported to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Upon contact with Chavez-Chilel, troopers detected an odor of alcohol. He was transported to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries a DUI investigation ensured. Chavez-Chilel was also found to not have a valid license.

Upon his release from the hospital Chavez-Chilel was charged with felony first-degree vehicular assault, DUI, underage possession/consumption of alcohol and various traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,202 cash-only bond.