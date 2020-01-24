Corkell's team received one of 32 1932 Ford Phanton body builds that went on to finish in the top 12 of the SEMA Battle of the Builders.

Classic car manufacturing shop One Off Rod and Custom finished in the top 12 for the Specialty Equipment Market Association Battle of the Builders in Las Vegas in November for their green 1932 Ford Phanton.

The shop’s team will be featured on the History Channel Jan. 26 with the other finalists. The show followed the team as they prepared for the competition.

Gary Corkell, one of the owners, said this was an honor for them to be recognized among hundreds of thousands of cars.

“It's a tremendous thing for us,” he said. “For a small town shop to be up there with all the big TV stars was quite an accomplishment.”

The battle showcases car builders who have already proven themselves in premier automotive trade events around the world, allowing enthusiasts to learn the stories behind the builds and to meet the makers.

Corkell’s team received one of 32 Phanton body builds created by automobile designer Chris Foose. They were crafted by Brookville Roadster, a company that reproduces 1928-32 Ford bodies and parts.

One Off Rod and Custom in Middletown builds custom classic cars and hot rods. The workers travel all over the country displaying their builds for recognition and awards.

Kristina Young, one of the shop owners, said most of the cars were ones they had seen in other automotive builder shows throughout the year, and she knew they would be tough competitors.

“Quite frankly, we did not see our build making it to the top 12 due to the competition,” she said in an email. “Gary’s name was the last to be announced for the top 12 award. Our team was thrilled to say the least.”

Young said it took their team 118 days to make the car. It debuted in Pomona, California for the Grand National Roadster Show. Theirs was selected as America's Most Beautiful Roadster Contender 2019.

Corkell, Young, Dave Pieri, Russell Hastings, Kristina Plumley, Joseph Frushon, Erick Annas, Jared Schmidt, Gary O’Neal, Donnie Reeder, Bill Sims, Brian Painter and many volunteers worked on the car.