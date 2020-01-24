Butler and Cooke Antiques opened one last time over the weekend after Janet Butler's death.

An Odessa staple shutting its doors for good opened up one final time for loyal customers.

Butler & Cooke Antiques at 116 Main St. closed after shop owner Janet Butler died in November.

“She was a beloved and supportive member of the Odessa community and is greatly missed by everyone who knew her,” Deborah Buckson, executive director of the Historic Odessa Foundation, said in an email. Buckson said she was an Odessa resident for more than 35 years and lived in a historic house next to the Appoquinimink Friends Meeting House.

The store had been closed since November but sister Nancy Butler, who has been responsible for closing out her estate, held a one-day sale Jan. 19 after regular customers asked if she would open it one last time.

After having several locations in the area, Butler moved her business into the Historic Odessa Foundation’s Visitor’s Center around 2008 and the renovated Pump House in 2012.

The shop sold small antique and vintage collectibles but was best known for her lamp repair business and her wide selection of antique and vintage lighting fixtures.

“Janet was multi-talented, creative, and had a great eye. She could make a lamp out of anything you took to her and had a real talent for putting the right shade on a fixture. People came from all over to have lights restored or created by her,” Buckson said.

She leased the shop from the Historic Odessa Foundation. Buckson said they haven’t made any decisions about future use.