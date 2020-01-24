Tickets are on sale for the GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club’s Victorian Tea, set for noon to 3 p.m. March 25 at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 20276 Bay Vista Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Guests will have scones, savory and sweet delights, as well as hear a humorous and historical talk on “Those Alluring Accessories” once vital to women that are now vintage treasures.

The cost is $30 per person.

Karen Jessee, professional speaker and scholar, will speak about the history of women’s accessories, including some that guests may never have heard of. Learn more about some of the oddities seen in museums, antique stores and even in one’s family, and do it as a game. Guests are encouraged to wear hats and gloves to add to the festivities.

Jessee, who won the NBC National Teacher Award, has also won state and national writing awards and has traveled widely, bringing back images that appear in her presentations.

For tickets, send a check payable to “Z Club” to Vickie Burrier, 33753 Caddie’s Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. Include the names of all guests and your contact information. Email Vickie with questions at vmburrier@gmail.com. Make payment by March 6.

The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose members are public-spirited women serving and improving the community.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.