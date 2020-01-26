Fatal collision on Route 1 between Townsend and Odessa

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened after another crash early this morning, Jan. 26, on Route 1 between Townsend and Odessa.

Esteban Pantoja-Gordillo, 34, of Marydel, was traveling south on Route 1 north of Fieldsboro Road when his car left the road and struck a guardrail in the center median. The car traveled back across southbound Route 1 to the right shoulder.

Pantoja-Gordillo exited his car and began walking south on Route 1 in the right lane, police said.

At about 1:13 a.m., he was struck by a car driven by a 41-year-old Smyrna woman.

Pantoja-Gordillo was thrown to the left lane of southbound Route 1.

The Smyrna woman stopped her car and remained there.

Pantoja-Gordillo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and not carrying a light.

The Smyrna woman and three juvenile passengers in her vehicle were all properly restrained and weren't injured.

Route 1 was closed for about three hours as emergency crews responded and police investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Cpl. Breen at 302-365-8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or go to the website delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.