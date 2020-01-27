State police caught the suspect after he fell off.

The Delaware State Police arrested Samuel L. Curtis, 56, of Dover, after a traffic stop led them to discover he just burglarized a bakery.

A trooper saw someone riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road without lighting or reflectors on South Dupont Highway in the area of North Taylor Drive after midnight Jan. 24. The bicyclist was wearing all dark clothing, carrying a dark colored backpack and a large metal box.

Troopers attempted to stop him and he continued to flee. Curtis fell off his bike on Nathaniel Mitchell Road and after a brief struggle was taken into custody.

At the same time, troopers were dispatched to the Bavarian Bakery, 1819 South Dupont Highway, Dover, for an alarm. Someone had forced entry through the front window and several cash registers were damaged, police said.

Curtis had a metal box stolen from the bakery and tools in his backpack were used for the burglary, police said.

Curtis was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglar tools, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, no bicycle red rear reflector or lamp and riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road.

Curtis was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $15,150.00 unsecured bond.