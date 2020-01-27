Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis announced Jan. 24 that Acting Warden Dorene Fields of New Castle County Community Corrections was promoted to that position on a permanent basis.

This position has management responsibility over the two Bureau of Community Corrections Level IV facilities in New Castle County — the Hazel D. Plant Women’s Treatment Center near New Castle and the Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington. Together, these facilities house approximately 175 individuals who are serving work release, substance abuse treatment and violation of probation sentences.

The Bureau of Community Corrections works to reduce crime and support public safety by assessing offender risks and needs and providing responsive supervision through comprehensive evidence-based reentry-focused programs that feature substance abuse treatment, mental health services, career counseling, job placement, education and training. Bureau staff collaborate on a daily basis with medical and behavioral health care professionals, community organizations, service providers, state agencies, employers and the judiciary to connect men and women under their supervision to systems of support that improve their chances of leading productive lives in our communities. They also play an active role in collaborative crime reduction initiatives, including the Group Violence Intervention project in Wilmington.

Fields joined the DOC in 1997 as a correctional officer and earned promotions to correctional corporal in 2006, lieutenant in 2007, staff lieutenant in 2015, and captain in 2016. She joined the ranks of senior facility leadership following her promotions to major and security superintendent at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, 2018-19, acting warden of Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, 2018, and acting deputy warden and acting warden of NCCCC, fall 2019 to present. In her two-decade career in corrections, Fields has served in every Level IV — work release and violation of probation — and Level V — prison — facility in New Castle County.

“Warden Fields is a strong, innovative leader who has the trust and respect of officers,” said DeMatteis. “Over the past several months, she and her team have established new training and treatment programs and taken steps to build community relationships that are so important to preparing the individuals in our custody for transition to the community. That track record reflects her ability to lead, and DOC is stronger with her as warden of New Castle County Community Corrections.”

The appointment will be effective Feb. 2.

“Warden Fields has proven herself as an effective leader through sound decision-making and empowering and supporting her staff to be innovative,” said Bureau of Community Corrections Chief Marvin Mailey. “She will continue to have our full support as she and her team advance those efforts.”

The promotion follows the appointment of former NCCCC Warden Carole Evans as director of community health services for the Bureau of Community Corrections. As the DOC redesigns its residential drug and behavioral health treatment programs to better serve the needs of offenders and its reentry mission, Evans draws on knowledge and experience as a former treatment specialist for the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families and as a former correctional counselor supervisor for the Department of Correction that is needed to lead this effort across all Level IV facilities statewide.