Hearing in Dover tomorrow:

HB 234-The Patients’ Right to Grow Act and SB 79-to Protect Patients’ Rights heard in the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee

When: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29

Where: Legislative Hall in the House Minority Caucus Room (Ground Floor H03)

Individuals are permitted to submit written testimony and are allowed 2-3 minutes of public comment. We ask that anyone attending the hearing please dress professionally and wear green, if possible.

Meet in the lobby at Legislative Hall at 2:10 p.m. before heading to the room.

HB 243: Medical Home Cultivation

Will allow medical cannabis patients the right to cultivate cannabis in their own homes. Contact your elected officials now and ask them to vote ‘Yes’ on HB 243.

What it does: This bill is an a.m.endment to the 2011 Medical Cannabis law that will allow medical patients to cultivate 6 mature and 6 immature plants, using only organic methods of cultivation.

Status: Active and pending. HB 243 was introduced June 20, 2019.

SB 79-Medical Cannabis Program Amendment, Protect Patients’ Rights Bill

Protects card holding medical cannabis patients who already legally own a firearm by clarifying that they are not in violation of state law for possessing, owning, or controlling both cannabis and a legally owned firearm and/or a.m.munition for a firearm.

**Please note: This bill does not end the manufactured state-federal conflict that requires that a current medical cannabis patient disclose their medical cannabis patient status when applying for a background check to buy a firearm, and pertains only to state law.

Contact Volunteer@DelawareCannabis.org to get involved.



