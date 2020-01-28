57-year-old Mark T. Stevenson arrested

The Milford Police Department arrested a Houston man on his fifth DUI offense.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, as an officer was patrolling the area of Canterbury Road (Route 15) and Airport Road. A traffic stop was conducted on a Chevrolet S10 after the officer observed a moving violation. Further investigation led the officer to believe the operator, 57-year-old Mark T. Stevenson, of Houston, was operating the vehicle while impaired.

Stevenson was taken into custody following the investigation and was found to have four prior DUIs. He was charged with fifth-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to remain in a single lane. He was later released.