23-year-old Carlos B. Chavez-Mendez, of Laurel, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel man after he allegedly struck his girlfriend with a belt.

The incident occurred on around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, when troopers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Cherry Street in Laurel Village. An 18-year-old female victim was waiting for them at the entrance to the development. She advised that her boyfriend, 23-year-old Carlos B. Chavez-Mendez, had physically assaulted her with a belt during an argument around 3:30 a.m. In addition, the victim advised that Chavez-Mendez would not allow her to leave or access her phone to call for help. Eventually, she was able to call 911.

During the incident, Chavez-Mendez’s 17-year-old relative was present in the residence.

The victim sustained numerous visible injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Chavez-Mendez was still inside the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and malicious interference with emergency communications. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $29,000 secured bond.