Sen. Chris Coons of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined MSNBC's Rachel Maddow last night after the second day of President Trump's defense team's arguments.

Lawrence O’Donnell asked Senator Coons whether there has been “any discussion among the Democrats of participating in any kind of deal that would bring in both John Bolton and Hunter Biden as witnesses?”

Coons responded: “No. In fact, I’ll give Sheldon Whitehouse credit for saying in the cloakroom, ‘why on earth would we engage in that kind of a crazy quid-pro-quo where we trade a relevant witness for an irrelevant witness in the middle of a quid-pro-quo trial?’

To the extent there was any discussion of it, it was just a uniform passion about rejecting that as any kind of a reasonable path forward. Look, as Adam Schiff reminded all of us near the end of his argument in chief, the facts of this case, the truth will eventually come out.

FOIA cases will eventually produce a lot of the emails and texts, and we now know that Ambassador Bolton’s manuscript, there was more released tonight, a story saying that Bolton told Barr that he was very concerned that President Trump was doing favors and cutting corners for authoritarians.

I think it has really caused concern among my Republican colleagues that this Bolton manuscript is going to be public sooner rather than later, and that they may look terrible in the eyes of history if they have just voted unanimously to acquit the president and to refuse to even ask for more documents or more witnesses.

As I’ve said before, the key difference between a trial and a cover-up is that trials have witnesses and evidence and cover-ups don’t.”



