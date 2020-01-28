The annual Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend will take place Sept. 19-20, including a 5k and 10k on Sept. 19 and a half marathon and half marathon relay Sept. 20, along with challenge runs both days.

The event will have an after party sponsored by Zoca Mexican Restaurant, NKS Distributors and Giant Foods Millville.

The traditional USAT Triathlon-Duathlon-Aquabike Events are going on

vacation for 2020.

“We were thrilled to bring the sports weekend back to Bethany Beach, where all of this started back in 2012,” said race director and co-founder Ernie Felici.

The weekend-long series of events is a Road Runners Club of America and United States Track and Field event, produced by Focus Multisports. Proceeds will benefit Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Co., first responders and other area nonprofits.

“The town and its residents support us unconditionally and we are therefore elated

to give back to the firefighters and other first responders,” said race director and co-founder Rick Hundley.

“We are very pleased (with the donation) and look forward to another great event in 2020," said Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Martin.

Early bird registration is open at bit.ly/36FUAAM.