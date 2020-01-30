Delaware State University hosted the Jan. 28 Behavioral and Mental Health Research Retreat, which brought together professionals and higher education researchers for a daylong workshop in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Center.

About 60 researchers from Delaware State University, the University of Delaware, ChristianaCare, Nemours and the Medical University of South Carolina participated in a research retreat aimed at creating collaborative community engaged research to address the Delaware's most pressing behavioral and mental health issues.

The keynote speaker was Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long who provided an overview of the accomplishments and challenges as identified by the State's Behavioral Health Consortium. University President Tony Allen kicked the event off with a welcome address.

Workshop sessions topics included changing perceptions and stigmas; law enforcement and corrections; education and prevention; and community engagement.

DSU was represented by Dorothy Dillard, director of the Center for Neighborhood Revitalization and Research, who moderated the retreat; Rachel Pulverman, who served as a workshop leader; as well as Melissa Harrington, vice president of research, and Dayna Littleton, DSU ACCEL program coordinator, who were also instrumental in the event. Other DSU faculty members also participated in the retreat.

The Research Retreat was sponsored by the Delaware Clinical Translation Research ACCEL, or Accelerating Clinical and Translational Research, Community Engagement Core. The ACCEL program is funded by the National Institute of Health and provides resources, networking opportunities, pilot funding, research design and bio-statistical support, mentoring assistance and community engagement opportunities to help build the research capacity in Delaware.