Ringo arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA when his owner asked for help. He had become overwhelmed by a group of dogs he had been caring for.

The shelter team gave Ringo a tidy haircut to remove the matting, uncovering an adorable face and smile. Ringo's new cut matches his upbeat and perky personality.

This two-year-old would fit into most homes. He did well with the dogs in his previous home and would be open to meeting any dogs in a potential family.

Ringo is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown Campus.