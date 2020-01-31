Police ended a multi-agency investigation with the arrest of Dahppy M. Brewah.

The Delaware State Police arrested Dahppy M. Brewah, 24, on multiple drug and weapon charges related to gang participation Jan. 29.

Brewah’s arrest was the result of a multi-agency investigation into his connection with gang activity, which concluded at 2:45 p.m. He was observed driving a black Ford Fusion westbound on South Little Creek Road while using his cell phone. Police stopped him and took him into custody without incident.

Police obtained an administrative warrant to search Brewah’s home in the 200 block of President Drive, Capital Park, Dover. They found a semi-auto Glock 19 handgun, a 31 round extended magazine (the magazine contained 18 rounds plus one chambered round) and 234 bags of heroin (approximately 1.638 grams).

He was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after previously being convicted of a violent offense, possession of ammunition after previously being convicted of a violent offense, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited while also in possession of a controlled substance, illegal gang participation, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of a motor vehicle while using an electronic device while a motor vehicle is in motion.

He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $84,501 cash-only bond.