Paul’s Kitchen and Cullen-ary Company will celebrate Super Bowl LIV 2020 at its Sunday Pop-up Market with a pregame tailgate party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at 32282 Cedar Grove Road, Lewes.

The weekly pop-up market is open year-round, with free parking. The Kitchen offers a full line of DiBruno Bros. items and owner Paul Cullen’s hand-selected products. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to support The Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown.

The Pre-Game Party will feature live music by Flick Jams with Connor Filicko and Garrett LaCurtis. Diners can have Italian sausage sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, hotdogs and featured drink selections. The event is free; food and drinks are available for purchase.

The Shepherd’s Office offers free bread, meals and clothing to the homeless, hungry and lonely. The group provides a short and safe respite from the elements, and thanks to the numerous dedicated volunteers, the group is able to offer a hot meal in a safe place. All are welcome at The Shepherd’s Office, and the need in Sussex County continues to grow each day. Visit theshepherdsoffice.webs.com for more.

For more, visit paulskitchen.rocks.