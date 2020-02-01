The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close the Gordons Pond elevated boardwalk along the Gordons Pond Trail at Cape Henlopen State Park on Feb. 5 and 6 for repairs to its railing.

Access to the boardwalk where it meets the trail on the north and south points will also be closed during this time.

The popular boardwalk is located at the beginning of the trail near the Biden Center and the Herring Point parking lot, between the 2- and 2.5-mile markers if traveling north along the Gordons Pond Trail. If traveling south, the boardwalk is located between the 0.5- and 1-mile markers.

DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation plans to repair the railing where it has pulled away from the rest of the boardwalk over the years to keep it safe for use. To repair the railing, bolts must be driven through supports under the bridge to keep the railing in place, which requires decking to be removed.

All other Cape Henlopen State Park trails will remain open during the repairs.

For a map of the park’s trails, stop by the Park Office or visit destateparks.com/beaches/capehenlopen.