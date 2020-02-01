The Sussex County Association of Realtors will host an Affordable Housing Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at SCAOR, 23407 Park Ave., Georgetown, designed to answer questions such is enough being done to create affordable housing opportunities in Sussex County and, if not, what can be changed to be more inclusive?

Panel experts including home builders, Sussex County planning and zoning leaders, and Habitat for Humanity principals will address, among other things, the availability of homes in the affordable range for full-time workers, the alternatives and the barriers; and help define affordable housing in Sussex County. There will also be a Q&A session.

A National Association of Realtors staff specialist will be in attendance at the event.

“This event is a much needed discussion meant to positively impact our leadership’s stances on a very popular topic,” said Holly Moskerintz, NAR Workforce Housing specialist.

The event is free and open to the public, and lunch will be provided. Registration is required to 855-2300 or email info@scaor.com.

There is also a contest going on for SCAOR Realtor members. The Lit Dryden Award Contest will reward one Realtor member with three free continuing education classes and some publicity. Dryden was a proud Realtor for more than 40 years, and his accomplishments included being recognized as a Realtor of the year and serving on the New Castle County Boards and the Delaware Board as president, as well as serving as a regional Vice President of the National Association of Realtors. In Dryden’s memory SCAOR is seeking members’ best solutions to combat the shortage of affordable housing in Sussex County. Submissions will be judged and the best solution will be announced at the Summit as the winner of the contest.

For more, visit scaor.com.