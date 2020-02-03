The pair damaged the home and stole several items, police said.

The Delaware State Police arrested Mishell J. Wells, 43, of Frederica, and Jesse J. Clugston, 47, of Millington, Maryland, in connection with a home burglary Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.

Troopers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home in the 6800 block of Westville Road, west of Wyoming. The homeowner’s daughter told police that she saw two people inside her mother’s home. Her mother has been away since November and did not give permission for anyone to be in her house.

When troopers arrived, they found Wells inside. She initially told troopers that she was the only one there, but they later found Clugston hiding in the basement. Police learned that Wells and Clugston had stolen several items.

Troopers found damage to the electric meter, which Wells and Clugston had altered to get electricity to the house. They also drilled a hole into the siding to run an outside cable inside.

Wells and Clugston were taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3 where they were charged with burglary second degree, conspiracy second degree, theft, theft of services and two counts of criminal mischief. Wells was charged with false statement to law enforcement to hinder investigation of a felony and Clugston was charged with resisting arrest.

Both were arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $8,000 unsecured bond.