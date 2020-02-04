The Delaware Department of Transportation will host a public workshop from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., to discuss proposed removal of Railroad Bridge 3-928R over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.

The workshop will present details of the proposed removal and to solicit feedback from the public.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving reasons for support of, or opposition to, the proposed changes. Comments will be received at the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, or emailed to dotpr@delaware.gov.

For more, call 800-652-5600 or 760-2080.