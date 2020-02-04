December fire did half a million in damage to Lancaster Pike location

The Lancaster Pike WSFS Bank in Hockessin will not reopen following a fire that caused half a million in damages.

Just a week after a representative from WSFS the stated at the January Hockessin Business Association meeting that the downtown Hockessin location would remain closed for several months, the a spokesperson confirmed that the building would not reopen.

The building, located in the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike, caught fire due to a faulty HVAC unit on Sunday, Dec. 8, with the fire reported around 11 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze, which started on the second floor, according to the Hockessin Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Additional responding agencies were Cranston Heights, Minquas, Talleyville, Belvedere, Mill Creek, Christina, Newark and Claymont.

While no one was injured, the building incurred roughly $500,000 in damage, according to the state fire marshal’s December investigation.

The building, which is not owned by WSFS, also houses the Arthur Hall Insurance Company.

A representative from WSFS confirmed the permanent closure in a statement last week, redirecting customers to the Lantana Square location at 6274 Limestone Road.

WSFS spokesperson Rebecca Acevado said that, given the substantial damage done to the building, it would take close to a year to repair and reopen the branch.

“We made the difficult decision to permanently close the bank office,” Acevado said. “Many of our associates have moved to the Lantana banking office, and the others are serving customers at nearby WSFS offices.”

Counting the Hockessin location, there are 91 WSFS locations total, with 19 in New Castle County.