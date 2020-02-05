Bayhealth announced in January the 2019 PACE and DEPTH Award winners, which recognize pharmacists and pharmacy technicians who go above and beyond throughout the year.

The PACE — Pharmacists Achieving Clinical Excellence — and DEPTH — Dedicated Excellence of Pharmacy Technicians in Healthcare — awards are given every year to recognize the team members who exude the organization’s core values and are driven to provide the best patient care to the community.

Pharmacist Jennifer Velez is the PACE Award winner for Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. Velez is driven by her love for her job and is appreciative of being recognized by her peers.

“I do what I do because I love what I do,” said Velez. “Whether it’s a good day or a bad day, I come in driven to do my job and to do it well. I enjoy working here, working with my team and caring for the patients. I have a passion for pharmacy. At the end of the day, everything we do is for the patients.”

The winner of the DEPTH Award at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus is medication reconciliation technician Jocelynn Bowe. She was shocked to receive the award, especially since it came from a peer who also does medication reconciliation with patients.

“I love my job because I’m able to help patients in unique ways,” said Bowe. “For example, a patient may be taking two of the same medications and we’ll have to play detective to figure out what they should be taking. It’s neat being able to solve problems for them.”

The DEPTH Award winner for Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus is sterile products lead technician Ceara Jefferson. Jefferson has always been interested in the medical field and initially wanted to be a nurse. She took a detour into the pharmacy and is now back in school finishing her nursing degree. Jefferson’s work ethic is driven by her late mother and her children.

“Seeing her go through chemo treatments with a determined attitude, I knew I had no excuse to give up on the things I want in my life,” said Jefferson. “My children also play a big role in my positive work ethic.”

For more, visit bayhealth.org/ambulatory-pharmacy.