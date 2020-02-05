East Coast Garden Center, 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro, was ranked 81st on the 2019 Garden Center Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List, published in December.

“Our Top 100 list includes some of the best companies in the garden center industry,” said Garden Center Editor Kate Spirgen. “It’s an honor to celebrate independent retailers and local businesses that contribute directly to their communities.”

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition,” said East Coast Garden Center co-owner Chris Cordrey. “This achievement ties directly to our mission to provide our customers excellence in products, services and customer satisfaction.”

While East Coast Garden Center has received awards over its 20-year history, this is its first top-100 national industry award.

The Garden Center Top 100 is based on 2018 sales volume from independent garden centers and is reported by each company listed. Companies on the Top 100 list earned combined revenues of more than $1.2 billion in 2018. The list includes companies from 38 states in the U.S. and four provinces in Canada.

For more on East Coast Garden Center, visit eastcoastgardencenter.com.