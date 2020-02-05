Patty Derrick donated $150,000 to Beebe Medical Foudation’s “I Believe in Beebe” campaign to name the new interfaith chapel at the Specialty Surgical Hospital.

Derrick, the owner of the Sea Shell Shops, Shell We Eat Ice Cream, Shell We Golf and Shell We Bounce will also include a special stained glass window in the chapel, which will be named “Shell We Pray.” The new surgical hospital will be the anchor of the Rehoboth Health Campus off of Route 24 and is slated for summer 2021.

“I am dedicating this chapel to my deceased husband, Thomas B. Derrick, and to my deceased mother, Virginia May Klobe, and to my substitute mother and very long time friend, Marie Mollick, who is still living at 94 years young,” said Derrick. “The love, care and concern I have received over the years from those I am dedicating the chapel to, is the same kind of love, care and concern Beebe has for its community. My last born is a Beebe Baby and now he’s going on 40. As my mother would say, ‘It’s the right thing to do.’ I think God would say the same thing and I encourage other businesses to step forward and be part of the ‘I Believe in Beebe’ campaign.”

The record-breaking $45 million “I Believe in Beebe” campaign ended in December 2019, surpassing the $34 million goal to support the health care system’s largest expansion in its 104-year history.

“Patty is a true Beebe Believer,” said Thomas J. Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation. “I met Patty this past summer at the Fourth of July party of a mutual friend. As we talked and she learned about my role at the foundation, she asked about ways she could give. She had an immediate interest in the 1916 Club and not only did she become a 1916 club member, she also made this wonderful gift to name the first floor chapel at the Specialty Surgical Hospital.”

“Patty is a leader — a member of our community who understands that supporting her local health care system builds and improves the community where we all live and where she has lived and worked since 1979,” continued Protack. “I am grateful. Patty’s gift has already inspired other local businesses to come forward to support the hospital.”