Lacy is thought to have been hit by a car, now recovered and available for adoption

A good Samaritan found Lacy suffering from serious burns and brought her to safety at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Her wounds are suspected to be road rash resulting from being hit by a car.

With treatment from the BVSPCA medical team and a few weeks of TLC in foster with a staffer, Lacy is now ready to find a forever family who will treasure her like she deserves.

She’s a sweet and social cat, estimated at about a year old. Lacy has done well with other cats and has lived with an older child in her foster home. She is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle campus. Make an appointment to meet her by calling 302-516-1000.

