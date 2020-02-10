Driver may have been impaired in Milton Route 1 collision.

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Milton.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, on Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Eagles Crest Road. A 2020 Toyota RAV 4, being operated by 75-year-old Steven M. Thompson, of Frederica, was traveling in the right lane of southbound Coastal Highway while a 2015 Audi A3, being operated by a 31-year-old Newark man, was following directly behind it.

For an undetermined reason, the Audi failed to slow down as it approached the Toyota and struck it from behind. The Toyota was forced off the road and overturned in a grassy area. The Audi also traveled off the road, running through a chain link fence before stopping.

Thompson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 69-year-old female passenger in his vehicle was transported to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi was also transported to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say his impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

Southbound Coastal Highway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. K. Argo, of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit, by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.