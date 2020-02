Bicyclists interested in a ride for a good cause are encouraged to help the Sea Colony Recreational Association raise awareness and money by sponsoring, pedaling or cheering on fellow bicyclists during Ride for Delaware Hospice, set for 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at Freeman Fitness Center, 38994 West Way Drive, Bethany Beach.

For registration and more, visit delawarehospice.org, email jennifer.neal@resortquest.com or micheal.pitts@resortquest.com or call 539-4511.