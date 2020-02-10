The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Fork Branch on Scarborough Road, between McKee Road and Crawford Carroll Avenue, Dover, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 15.

DelDOT's Bridge Management Section will be inspecting the bridge with the right lane and shoulder closed on Scarborough Road. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.