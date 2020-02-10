Tickets are on sale for the featured winter performance from Sussex Technical High School’s drama program, the office satire “9 to 5,” a musical comedy from Dolly Parton, set for Feb. 13-15 at Clear Space Theatre, 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

The musical, based on the 1980 movie of the same name starring Parton, features a trio of women who can’t take any more abuse and take control of their workplace from their sexist, bigoted boss.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14; and 3 and 8 p.m. Feb. 15. Tickets are $15 general, $12 students and seniors, available from teacher Anthony Natoli at anthony.natoli@sussexvt.k12.de.us. All seating is general admission.

The cast and crew includes Callie Goff, of Bridgeville; Nina Fike and Julia Sturla, of Dagsboro; Kiaya James, Grace Morris and KyZei Vester, of Georgetown; Madelyn Celmer, Sam Jones, Jack Jones, Jessica Snead and Kha’lil Whaley, of Laurel; Delina Christenbury, Abby Krams, Madelyn Moore, Megan Moriarty, Sobe Okoye, Jacob Slabonik and Jacob Youse, of Millsboro; Elena Burton, of Milton; Sophie Czerwinski and Chloe Liebal, of Rehoboth Beach; William Clouser, Cameron Drace, Alexa Griffith, Sophia Littleton, Micah Massado, Tyler Sample and Stella Wilson, of Seaford; and Kathlene Taulbee, of Selbyville.