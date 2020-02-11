The Delaware Department of Transportation will host a workshop from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Lewes Fire Station No. 2, 32198 Janice Road, to solicit public input on the recently purchased Nassau School property on U.S. 9/Lewes-Georgetown Highway in the Belltown community of Lewes.

The purpose of the Public Workshop is to answer any questions about potential impacts, discuss recent maintenance efforts and obtain comments from the community about the buildings' future. These comments will be used by DelDOT to formulate a plan of management and future disposition. The Nassau School is individually eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Coordination about the property is also occurring with the State Historic Preservation Office.

The Public Workshop will be held in an open house format to allow participants to review materials and speak with DelDOT's staff. Interested persons are invited to submit their comments at the Public Workshop; online at dotpr@delaware.gov; or the comment form may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Heidi Krofft, Planner, Environmental Studies, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.