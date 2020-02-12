Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors saluted sales associates in the Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center for being the office leaders for the month of December 2019.

Jeff Bollinger was recognized for listings. Licensed since 1986 in Delaware and Pennsylvania, Bollinger is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a 23-year resident of Hockessin.

Marie Constantini was recognized for volume and units. Licensed since 1979, Constantini is a 53-year resident of Wilmington.

Team Endrich, led by Michele and Earl Endrich, was recognized for listings. Licensed since 1987, Michele Endrich resides in Landenberg. Licensed since 2007, Earl Endrich resides in Pike Creek. They are recipients of the Chairman’s Circle Award.

The Mike Walton Team was recognized for volume and units. Licensed since 2015, Walton is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a lifelong resident of Delaware.

