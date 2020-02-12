The Dorchester County Historical Society will host its third annual Seafood, Canning and Delmarva Collectibles event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the East New Market Volunteer Fire Department, 4020 East New Market Bypass, East New Market, Maryland.

This year’s name change reflects the fact that more memorabilia, ephemera and regional antiques will be shown and sold, while the main focus will still be on the seafood packing and vegetable canning industries of years past from Delmarva.

Vendors and displays from Havre de Grace to the Eastern Shore of Virginia will be on hand for this agriculture and heritage related event, geared toward collectors of canning and seafood memorabilia, as well as those who love the history, art and culture of this time period in Delmarva history. For those who have not experienced this particular history or hobby, this will be a time to become introduced.

Admission is free; donations to the DCHS are encouraged.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or 443-786-8522; email dchs@verizon.net; or visit dorchesterhistory.com.