Newlin Grist Mill, 219 Cheyney Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, will host two events in February, including the kickoff of its 2020 Newlin Series.

Food historian Marc Meltonville will give a talk at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 titled “Hearth to Home: A History of the English Kitchen,” in which he will discuss how the kitchen as we know it developed and evolved over time. This talk will kick off the 2020 Newlin Series, offering in-depth looks at topics related to the theme of historic foodways. The program will be held in the parish hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 576 Concord Road, Glen Mills. Cost is $10 regular, $6 Newlin Grist Mill members. To register, call 610-459-2359 or email info@newlingristmill.org.

The Trimble House kitchen on the grounds of Newlin Grist Mill will host “Brewing Up History” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15. Using reproduction 18th-century-style equipment, Meltonville and Newlin Grist Mill staff will demonstrate traditional beer brewing techniques and produce an authentic English ale. The demonstration will be ongoing throughout the day and is free to the public. The Millwright Shop in the 1704 Grist Mill, where a new waterwheel and waterbox for the mill is being assembled, will also be open for visitors throughout the day.

For more, visit newlingristmill.org.