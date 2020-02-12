Elena Raden, of Hockessin, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in biomedical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense, hands-on research project through the WPI project center in Cape Town, South Africa.

The project was titled “Evaluating the Cape Town Street People Policy.” In their project summary, the students wrote, "Cape Town is facing a homelessness crisis driven by high unemployment and a shortage of housing. This project explores the city's approaches to resolving homelessness, specifically the 2013 Street People Policy and its associated bylaws.”