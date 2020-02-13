Jorge Nuila, hailing from the Dunedin North Rotary Club in Dunedin, Florida, exchanged club flags with the Dover Capital City Rotary Club at their Thursday luncheon at Maple Dale Country Club on Jan. 30.

Nuila was visiting his daughter, an officer of the Dover Air Force Base 512th Sq.

One of the colorful traditions of Rotary clubs is the exchange of banners or flags as a meaningful gesture of international fellowship. Rotary has 1.2 millions members in 35,000 clubs across the globe. The exchange of flags between visiting Rotarians dates to the 1914 design of the first flag by Rotary National Association President Frank Mulholland of Toledo, Ohio.

The first Rotary flag was flown at the Baltimore Hotel in Kansas City in 1915.

Other locations include over the South Pole by Admiral Richard Byrd in 1929 and over the North Pole four years later; in 1932, Professor Auguste Picard carried the flag of the Rotary Club of Zurich on his record-setting balloon ascent to 55,577 feet; a year later a flag from the Rotary Club of Houghton, Michigan, was carried 6,254 feet beneath the earth’s surface for a meeting at the bottom of the Quincy Copper Mine.

The first Rotary Club banner in outer space was when Astronaut Frank Borman, a Rotarian, took it on his orbit around the Moon.

For more on Dover Capital City Rotary Club, visit dccrotary.org or email jjkf4d@yahoo.com.