The benefit for Stephanie A. Dickerson-Ransom is Feb. 16 at 3:30 at the Trinity AME Church in Middletown.

In honor of Black History Month, the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Middletown will hold an African-themed fundraiser called “It Takes a Village” for Stephanie A. Dickerson-Ransom, who is battling kidney disease. The fundraiser will be Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m.at Trinity AME Church at 27 E. Lockwood St., Middletown.

Rev. Marcus Briddell will host the benefit and asks attendees to wear African attire. Special guests include Dales Youth Choir, Seed of Faith Dance Ministry, Petals of Praise Dance Ministry, soloist Rashawn King, and poet Rev. Patricia Walker.