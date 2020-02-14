Staff favorite keeps getting overlooked

Grotto would make a "pawfect" Valentine!

He’s sweet, gentle, affectionate and committed to having a monogamous relationship. This two-year old boy does well with all the people he meets, including kids. He just asks to be your one-and-only puppy love.

Grotto has done well in dog playgroups at the shelter, but when it comes to life at home, he wants to settle in with his people. And this big lap dog literally settles in.

The shelter staff and volunteers adore Grotto and can’t wait to see him get the family he deserves. Stop by the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus to meet him!

Grotto and his other large adult dog friends can be adopted for just $14 in BVSPCA's Big Love promotion through Sunday, February 16.