U.S. Housing and Urban Development Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joseph J. DeFelice announced on Feb. 14 that $6.9 million in annual funding has been awarded to public housing authorities in Delaware.

The funding will allow agencies to make needed capital improvements to their properties.

Fiscal 2020 Capital Fund Allocations in Delaware include $1,035,886 to the Delaware State Housing Authority; $741,584 to the Dover Housing Authority; $297,310 to the Newark Housing Authority, and $4,826,369 to the Wilmington Housing Authority, for a total of $6,901,149.

Nationally, $2.7 billion has been awarded to public housing authorities in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The funding will allow agencies to make needed capital improvements to their properties. View all local grants announced today.

The grants are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to approximately 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.

“As I tour public housing properties throughout the region, I see the overwhelming need for improvements that are well beyond routine maintenance,” said DeFelice. “While HUD’s capital funds will help, public-private partnerships are the key to leveraging capital that will have a meaningful and lasting impact — one that will truly revitalize communities.”

