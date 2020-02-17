Beebe Healthcare nurse Jill Petrone is the 2019 recipient of the Village Improvement Association Nursing Advancement Scholarship.

Petrone was selected by the VIA to receive the scholarship to pursue additional education. She is currently a student at Drexel University in addition to working full time in Beebe’s Intensive Care Unit. Petrone is a 2014 Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing graduate, who went on to complete her bachelors of science in nursing at Wilmington University in 2016.

She has completed both certifications for Critical Care Registered Nurse and Trauma Nursing Core Course certified. With the help of this scholarship, Petrone will finish her master of science in nursing with a focus on Adult-Geriatric Acute Care Nurse Practitioner.

“Love for learning and personal growth is paramount in nursing; that is one of the reasons I love my career so much,” said Petrone. “Embracing new things and being committed to learning something new each day allows me to provide better care to my patients and that is the ultimate goal and reward.”

“Jill is one of the most compassionate nurses I know,” said Danielle LeGates, Nurses Celebrating Nurses chair. “From nursing school to her career in the ICU, I have seen the motivation Jill has put forth to continuing her education as well as encouraging others to continue their education, get certified, and never stop learning. She is an inspiration to all and is a very deserving recipient of this scholarship.”

The Nurses Celebrating Nurses committee assists the VIA with blinding and vetting all applications for this scholarship. It is the committee’s mission to empower and celebrate excellence in nursing by recognizing those whose contributions are exemplary.

The VIA created the annual scholarship in 2016 to support registered nurses at Beebe Healthcare who are working to advance their clinical knowledge and expertise. The scholarship is awarded annually to a nurse pursuing professional advancement with a commitment to the community and who possesses leadership qualities. This is the fourth year the scholarship has been awarded.

The VIA, established in 1909, has a vision to improve and increase the intellectual culture, educational advancement and continued moral development of its members by promoting the interest, improvement and progress of Rehoboth Beach and by performing charitable and civic work in the greater Rehoboth Beach area.

Nurses at Beebe Healthcare gain continual clinical education opportunities onsite through the organization’s Educational Institute. Beebe provides tuition reimbursement each year for education directly related to the clinical professional’s work, though the reimbursement does not cover the entire cost of education. Beebe also recognizes six nurses each year who provide high quality care through its Nursing Excellence Award program.