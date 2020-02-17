State law enforcement agencies and police departments from Clayton and Cheswold assisted the Smyrna Police Department in a sweep for wanted suspects and drug and nuisance activities.

The Smyrna Police Department teamed with several allied law enforcement agencies to target wanted persons as well as drug and nuisance activity last week.

Smyrna officers were assisted by Clayton and Cheswold police, Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, Department of Correction, Delaware Probation and Parole and Delaware State Police Troop 9.

This sweep took place Feb. 12 in the Smyrna area.

Officers arrested 32 adults on various charges and court-issued capiases and warrants.

Twenty-five wanted persons were apprehended on outstanding warrants and were arraigned by video court in Justice of the Peace Court 7.

Seven adult suspects were arrested for new drug charges.

Officers also made 36 traffic arrests and issued one criminal summons for an alcohol-related offense.

Small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana were seized.

"The Smyrna Police Department would like to thank our allied agencies for coming to assist us in this operation as their help is instrumental in the mission to keep Smyrna safe," said Smyrna Cpl. Brian Donner.