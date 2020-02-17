Appoquinimink School District board member wants to address local education needs in state senate, plans to run for the District 14 Senate seat.

Michelle Wall has been on the Appoquinimink school board for five years advocating for smaller classroom sizes and fighting for more school funding. Now she wants to fight for education as a lawmaker herself.

Wall announced at the Feb. 11 school board meeting she plans to run for the District 14 Senate seat.

“I have a proven track record of tirelessly advocating for this community here at the school board table, and I know that I can effectively continue my advocacy at the next table,” she said.

She announced at the January board meeting she will campaign for reelection to her school board spot, which she still plans to do.

According to the Delaware Board of Elections website, an individual run for two elected offices as long as they are not on the same ballot. The school board election is May 12 and the general is Nov. 3. If she wins both, she will be required to give up her spot on the school board.

Wall said she plans to run as a Democrat, which would mean challenging District 14 incumbent Bruce Ennis in the primary Sept. 15. The filing deadline is July 14. As of Feb. 14, neither Ennis nor Wall had filed, according to the board of elections.

Wall said she was asked by community members why she announced her intentions in a “non-conventional way.” She said it was important for her to be honest and transparent with the people she serves.

“I don’t think elections should be about appointing your successor, or who’s next in line for a seat,” she said. “It should be about providing people with choices about who represents you.”

According to the New Castle County Board of Elections, one board seat is open this year. Wayne Meadows and Wall are the two candidates so far. The Appoquinimink School District board election is May 12. Candidates must file by March 6.

In 2015, Wall ran as a newcomer for Julie Johnson’s at-large seat. Johnson did not run, and Wall won 55.9% of the vote against five other candidates. During her time on the board, she has pushed for bi-annual student counting for Department of Education funding and advocated for additional safety and security measures, including the recent policy proposal for constables.

“When I ran for the school board five years ago, I ran to be a voice at the table promoting parent involvement to support teachers for the success of all students and my approach remains the same,” Wall said in response to social media questions about her senate run. “I want to be able to look at my family, especially my two daughters and say that when there was a need I did the hard work.”