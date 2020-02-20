Sponsored by Capital Ringers and Epworth United Methodist Church, handbell ringers from ensembles across Sussex County and Eastern Shore of Maryland will present the second annual Spring Ring Festival at 7 p.m. March 14 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.

This concert is open to the public. A love offering will be taken, and all donations will go to Jusst Sooup, a charity dedicated to feeding the hungry and homeless in Sussex County; visit jusstsooup.org for more.

Linda Simms, director and clinician for this Spring Ring Festival, founded Capital Ringers, bringing the diversity of English Handbells to Delmarva for the past 15 years. Handbell ringers will participate in an afternoon of rehearsals in preparation for the festival concert.

All combined choirs will play massed ringing pieces, in addition to solo pieces that will be played by some individual ensembles.

This special event is sponsored by Capital Ringers Inc. and Epworth UMC.

For more, call 632-3106 or visit capitalringers.org.