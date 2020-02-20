The Children’s Theater at Milford’s Second Street Players starts 2020 with the second installment in the parody series based on the Harry Potter books — “Sally Cotter and the Prisoner of Ala Katraz,” set for 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. March 1 at the Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

In the play, Sally Cotter is back, once again dreaming she is a student at the bewitching Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. But this time she's caught up in teenage drama as well as dealing with mysterious escaped convict Taurus Ford and battling her rival, Ursa Malaise, in the Gauntlet of Ire. She works to help her best friends, Dave and Harmonica, with their romantic woes, all while evading Murderdeath and his terrifying Demeaners in this loving parody.

All tickets are general admission and may be purchased at the door. Tickets for the Feb. 28 show are pay-what you can/donation; for the Feb. 29 and March 1 show are $10 adults, $5 children.

For more, visit secondstreetplayers.com/children-s-theatre.html.