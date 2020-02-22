Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical healthcare professionals job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. March 16 in the Kent/Mezzanine Room at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Interested candidates are asked to RSVP for the event by calling 645-3336 or emailing employment@beebehealthcare.org. Bring copies of resume to the job fair.

Beebe Healthcare is hiring clinical nurses/RNs with two years of nursing experience. Openings include cardiac telemetry; intensive care unit; cardiothoracic intensive care unit; stepdown; Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus emergency department; float pool; cardiac cath lab; medical-surgical units; orthopaedics; registered nurse first assistant; and early nurse intervention team.

Beebe is also hiring home health clinical nurses, LPNs and certified nursing assistants for multiple positions and departments, as well as cardiac cath techs.

For more on these positions or for a list of all openings at Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.