The Delaware Department of Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced Feb. 21 that Delaware’s spring 2020 downstate freshwater trout season will begin at 7 a.m., March 7, with the opening of two downstate ponds stocked with rainbow trout.

Both Tidbury Pond near Dover in Kent County and Newton Pond near Greenwood in Sussex County will be stocked and open on that date for trout fishing, provided that pond ice conditions do not prevent stocking or fishing.

Each pond will be stocked with more than 300 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout before opening day, with a second stocking in March. Trophy-sized trout weighing two or more pounds will be included in the stocking as an added attraction for trout anglers.

Trout anglers planning to fish Tidbury or Newton pond should note the following rules and regulations:

— Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt.

— A Delaware trout stamp is required from the first Saturday in March through April 1, unless an angler is exempt.

— Following the opening day 7 a.m. start, trout fishing at these ponds is open one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

— The daily possession limit is six trout.

— Both ponds are closed to all fishing for 14 days prior to the season opening, with the ponds closed Feb. 22 through March 6 to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of trout and allow stocked trout time to adjust to their new waters, all done to improve trout fishing when the season opens.

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase next year’s trout for stocking. The popular fishery also is supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online, at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent or purchase licenses or stamps, visit bit.ly/37P7ih8.

For more, call 739-9918 or visit bit.ly/37SuMle.